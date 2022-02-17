Barclays Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $83.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,348 shares of company stock worth $5,415,770. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.