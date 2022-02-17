Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$100.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.72.

TSE:BNS opened at C$92.74 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$70.57 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$112.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

