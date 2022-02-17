Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

BNS stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

