Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,370,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

