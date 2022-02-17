Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

BSAC opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.31. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

