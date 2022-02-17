Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

