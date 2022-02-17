Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Triumph Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGI opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

