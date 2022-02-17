Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nomad Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 115.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOMD opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

