Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

