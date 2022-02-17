Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 281.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after buying an additional 415,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $89.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

