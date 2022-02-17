Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Root by 99.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 2,614,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 304,933 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter worth about $4,963,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 0.6% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.24.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

