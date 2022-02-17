Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

