Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after purchasing an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,367,000 after purchasing an additional 172,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,412,000 after purchasing an additional 902,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.06%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

