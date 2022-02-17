Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 162,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $636.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

