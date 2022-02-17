Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 124,715 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 808.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $207,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

VIVO stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

