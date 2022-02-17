Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.61. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bally’s.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE:BALY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.25. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

