Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Up 51.4% in January

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 29.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bakkt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

BKKT traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,364,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,356,461. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33.

About Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

