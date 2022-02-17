Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Up 51.4% in January

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 29.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bakkt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BKKT traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,364,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,356,461. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33.
About Bakkt
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.