Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.11

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 10323183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,233,029 shares of company stock worth $1,305,144,233 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $5,022,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

