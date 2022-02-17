Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Baidu stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $171,421,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 100.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

