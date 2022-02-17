Aya Jakobovits Sells 4,000 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 9th, Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00.

ACET opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACET. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.