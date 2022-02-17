Aya Jakobovits Sells 4,000 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aya Jakobovits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Aya Jakobovits sold 8,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $112,240.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00.

ACET opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACET. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

