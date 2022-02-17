Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$4.10 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.26.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

