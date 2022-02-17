AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $337.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.22. AXT has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AXT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AXT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AXT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

