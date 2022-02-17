Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $69.26. 3,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $651,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

