Axa S.A. Sells 65,800 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

