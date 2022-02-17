Axa S.A. Sells 170,836 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 170,836 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

