Axa S.A. Purchases 16,000 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 313.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after acquiring an additional 437,750 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,345,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,625 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,257,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

