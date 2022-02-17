Axa S.A. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,133,000 after purchasing an additional 377,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 178,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

