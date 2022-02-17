Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $140.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average is $162.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,442,025. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.