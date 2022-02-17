Axa S.A. Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.