Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Avalara worth $896,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

AVLR stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

