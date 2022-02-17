Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.16). Avalara reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $101.76 on Monday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.30.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Avalara by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

