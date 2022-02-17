AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $111.12, but opened at $114.50. AutoNation shares last traded at $110.03, with a volume of 5,648 shares trading hands.

The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

