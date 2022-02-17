AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $111.12, but opened at $114.50. AutoNation shares last traded at $110.03, with a volume of 5,648 shares trading hands.
The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06.
AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
