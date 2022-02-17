Autohome (ATHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATHM opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. Autohome has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Autohome by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

