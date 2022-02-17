Aurox (URUS) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $71.28 or 0.00172069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $37.20 million and approximately $191,689.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

