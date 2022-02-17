Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $7.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

ACB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,523,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,103. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.93. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

