Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.