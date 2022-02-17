Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.
About Augusta Gold
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Augusta Gold (AUGG)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.