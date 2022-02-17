Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Insider David Trimboli Buys 101,628 Shares of Stock

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) insider David Trimboli purchased 101,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$13,211.64 ($9,436.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 10.26.
Audeara Company Profile
