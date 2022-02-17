AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.50, but opened at $63.03. AtriCure shares last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 1,323 shares trading hands.

The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

