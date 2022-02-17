AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Shares of ATRC opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

