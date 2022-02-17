Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Shares Up 11.1%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) shares traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50. 4,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.
About Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Financial (AFHIF)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.