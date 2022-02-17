Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Shares Up 11.1%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) shares traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50. 4,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 16,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

