Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Shares Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after buying an additional 602,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACII opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

