Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC reduced its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,653 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of ACAH stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

