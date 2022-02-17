Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.09. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 28.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.