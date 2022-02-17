Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.09. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic American during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Atlantic American by 28.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

