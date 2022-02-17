ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.96

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.96 and traded as high as C$42.22. ATCO shares last traded at C$41.72, with a volume of 332,877 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.94. The company has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

