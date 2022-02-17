ATB Capital Lowers Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$1,800.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2,150.00 to C$1,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.60% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,951.33.

Shares of TSE SHOP traded down C$80.15 on Thursday, reaching C$858.76. 234,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,874. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$857.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1,430.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,720.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,032,652.88. Insiders have sold a total of 815 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,257 in the last 90 days.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

