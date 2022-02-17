ATB Capital Lowers Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$1,800.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2,150.00 to C$1,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.60% from the company’s current price.
SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,951.33.
Shares of TSE SHOP traded down C$80.15 on Thursday, reaching C$858.76. 234,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,874. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$857.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1,430.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,720.97.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
See Also
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.