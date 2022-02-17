AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £100 ($135.32) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a £115 ($155.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($94.05) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($142.08) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,926 ($120.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,528.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,591.49. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The firm has a market cap of £138.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

