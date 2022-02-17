AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($135.32) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($142.08) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a £100 ($135.32) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($94.05) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($123.14) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($135.32) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,916 ($120.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,528.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,591.49. The stock has a market cap of £138.15 billion and a PE ratio of 111.45.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

