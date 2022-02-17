AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

NYSE:AMK traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.00 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 561.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

