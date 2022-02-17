Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
ASRT opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
