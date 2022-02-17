Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Assertio alerts:

ASRT opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assertio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.