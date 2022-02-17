Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASPU. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

